What the World’s First ‘Cyborgs’ Can Teach Us About Humanity

Taylor Mitchell: As we reach new frontiers in neurotechnology, the concept of what is natural, and what is unnatural is getting more convoluted. How did producing the film help you understand the dualism of nature vs technology?

Taryn Southern: The more I learned, the more nuanced these kinds of philosophical questions became. At the core of biology (nature) and nonbiological matter (technology) are still atoms and elements — but the interaction of these two things creates something distinctly emergent. To your point that the line between natural and unnatural is getting more convoluted: I think we’ll see more traditional forms of technology, like silicon, take a biological form with the advent of synthetic bio. Our own bodies - and certainly our brains - are the most energy efficient forms of technology out there!

So to answer your question - I don’t know, but I think the dualism of nature versus technology will become increasingly less relevant. In a few decades, I’m not sure we’ll know the difference.

I Am Human follows three humans undergoing experimental brain interface treatment: one trendered tetraplegic after a bike accident, one battling Parkinson’s Disease, and one with late-onset blindness. What was it like to witness —and participate in— these very intimate experiences?

Elena Gaby: As a documentary filmmaker, I often enter people's lives during their most intimate moments. Being allowed in is a huge honour, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility.

When we were filming the surgeries we had to make sure that our presence in the room wouldn't compromise the end result, so we stayed up late into the night sterilizing our equipment and making sure that no piece of gear would touch the ground. We memorized the steps of the surgery so that we wouldn't have any questions for the medical team on the day, and so we'd know exactly what to film before it happened.

In approaching the documentary from both a scientific and sociological angle — what questions do you think your film poses for defining consciousness, or a ‘sense of self’?

TS: We actually made a conscious decision to avoid the topic of 'consciousness' as such. In large part, this was because scientists can’t decide on a definition and we still only have a handful of theories to explain how it actually works.

We did, however, feel it was important to look at how neurotechnology will impact the concept of self. Even if scientists can’t agree on the mechanistic origins of a 'self' in the brain, we all have an individual and shared understanding of what that is.

The idea that any number of variables - our decisions, thoughts, dreams, personality traits - could be changed at the touch of a button, is quite provocative. Everyone has an opinion about it, and the hope is that people will walk away from the film thinking critically about whether this technology endangers or optimizes their sense of self.