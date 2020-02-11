What the World’s First ‘Cyborgs’ Can Teach Us About Humanity
"The hope is that people will walk away from the film thinking critically about whether this technology endangers or optimizes their sense of self."
Taryn Southern and Elena Gaby in conversation with Taylor Mitchell
Photos supplied by Taryn Southern and Elena Gaby.
Film stills courtesy of Transitions Film Festival.
This story is brought to you by our partner, Transitions Film Festival
In the lead up to Transitions Film Festival 2020, we spoke to Taryn Southern and Elena Gaby, the directors of the new technology documentary, I Am Human. The film follows three humans’ attempt to overcome serious physical ailments through advanced brain technology — exploring what the world’s first ‘cyborgs’ can teach us about humanity.
Taylor Mitchell: As we reach new frontiers in neurotechnology, the concept of what is natural, and what is unnatural is getting more convoluted. How did producing the film help you understand the dualism of nature vs technology?
Taryn Southern: The more I learned, the more nuanced these kinds of philosophical questions became. At the core of biology (nature) and nonbiological matter (technology) are still atoms and elements — but the interaction of these two things creates something distinctly emergent. To your point that the line between natural and unnatural is getting more convoluted: I think we’ll see more traditional forms of technology, like silicon, take a biological form with the advent of synthetic bio. Our own bodies - and certainly our brains - are the most energy efficient forms of technology out there!
So to answer your question - I don’t know, but I think the dualism of nature versus technology will become increasingly less relevant. In a few decades, I’m not sure we’ll know the difference.
I Am Human follows three humans undergoing experimental brain interface treatment: one trendered tetraplegic after a bike accident, one battling Parkinson’s Disease, and one with late-onset blindness. What was it like to witness —and participate in— these very intimate experiences?
Elena Gaby: As a documentary filmmaker, I often enter people's lives during their most intimate moments. Being allowed in is a huge honour, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility.
When we were filming the surgeries we had to make sure that our presence in the room wouldn't compromise the end result, so we stayed up late into the night sterilizing our equipment and making sure that no piece of gear would touch the ground. We memorized the steps of the surgery so that we wouldn't have any questions for the medical team on the day, and so we'd know exactly what to film before it happened.
In approaching the documentary from both a scientific and sociological angle — what questions do you think your film poses for defining consciousness, or a ‘sense of self’?
TS: We actually made a conscious decision to avoid the topic of 'consciousness' as such. In large part, this was because scientists can’t decide on a definition and we still only have a handful of theories to explain how it actually works.
We did, however, feel it was important to look at how neurotechnology will impact the concept of self. Even if scientists can’t agree on the mechanistic origins of a 'self' in the brain, we all have an individual and shared understanding of what that is.
The idea that any number of variables - our decisions, thoughts, dreams, personality traits - could be changed at the touch of a button, is quite provocative. Everyone has an opinion about it, and the hope is that people will walk away from the film thinking critically about whether this technology endangers or optimizes their sense of self.
The current public understanding of neurotechnology seems to have a nostalgic, sci-fi air to it. As we approach new frontiers in technological revolution we’ve seen a resurgence in 80’s sci fi aesthetics (not to mention remake the matrix). In fact, prior to surgery, one of the film’s subjects was told his procedure was “Star Treky”.
How do language and understanding/s of neurotechnology driven by pop culture affect the landscape?
EG: I think in general there's a lack of public knowledge about neuroscience. It can be an inaccessible topic because it's so complex, and yet I think it's so important for us to have a basic understanding of the field. Because of the mysterious nature of the brain, it's easy to apply scary sci-fi scenarios. My hope is that with this film, we can start to replace some of that fear with real information. The ultimate goal is to de-mystify the brain and neuroscience.
In your opinion, are there new ways we can talk about this technology? How do we adopt these advances in neurotechnology as part of a social fabric, while also considering the ethical implications?
TS: Certainly. I think there will be a natural flow to the evolution and acceptance of this technology – just like any other controversial advance in the medical field. Egg freezing, stem cell research, genomic testing and plastic surgery have all seen their days in court!
Part of that is simply making sure that people know what’s happening, so that everyone can be a part of the discussion - particularly when it comes to ethics. The other critical component of the evolution of this conversation will be the utility of the tech: How useful is it? Is it affordable? Is it widely available? Ultimately that will drive the development and the discussion more than anything. And finally, entertainment and media is a third and powerful driver. We need to have films and movies that inspire and create a positive vision of the future – otherwise we have nothing to collectively aspire toward.
"The ultimate goal is to de-mystify the brain and neuroscience."
We know the future of neuroscience is full of contentious and ethical choices — but what would a utopian future for neurotechnology look like for you?
EG: For me, a Utopian version of the future of neurotech is a place where the technology works well and everyone has equal access to it, regardless of income, disability, gender, race, class, and so on. It's a future where we collaborate with technology to help us fulfill our goals, without hurting ourselves, others, or the planet.
Aside from seeing your film, how can curious readers self-educate about neurotechnology in order to arm themselves in future choices as citizens, consumers and maybe even cyborgs?
EG: I recommend reading books from authors like David Eagleman, Chantel Pratt, Ramez Naam, and Yuval Harari. I also recommend following neuroscientists – especially the ones we interviewed – on Twitter, so that you can stay up to date with the most recent developments.