That Time I Broke into a Factory Farm

Some years ago, on a bleak, rainy night, I broke into a factory farm and stole two dozen chickens.

I was with an activist group that knew a farm with a broken gate. We’d been introduced by friends of friends from university. That night, four of us slunk into one of the pitch-dark sheds that held the hens. The air outside the shed was cold and miserable, but inside it was cloying, thick and warm. It held the organic reek of thousands of tiny bodies pressed up against each other – the stink got into our clothes and forced its way down our throats, almost choking us.

These were battery hens, bred to produce as many eggs as quickly as possible. Crammed into a space the size of a cat carry cage with six or seven other birds, they quickly lost feathers and became listless; their beaks were clipped so they couldn’t peck each other from stress or boredom. After a working life of 18 months or so, they’d be too compromised to feed to humans, so instead they’d get made into pet food.

Their featherless bodies felt scaly and warm, almost reptilian, as we pulled them out of their cages. Transformed from individual birds into homogenous components of the industrial food system, their innate behaviours and chicken-ness had become irrelevant to their primary purpose: gaining weight quickly, producing eggs reliably and expiring predictably. Kept since birth in this shed, where it was either dark or lit by rows of fluorescent lights, they’d go their whole lives without seeing the sky – until their final day, when they were taken for slaughter.

My role in this misadventure was to document the conditions these unhappy creatures were living in, and, as a student journalist, publicise my findings as widely as possible. It was one thing to buy cheap cage eggs in the supermarket, less than half the price of the hippy-dippy organic free-range ones a shelf across, but it was another thing – we believed – to do this while understanding where those eggs came from. We were out to capture hearts and minds, as well as to make a difference to some tiny minority of the birds on the farm; the few lucky ones we saved would go to a rescue shelter, where they’d learn what grass and sunlight felt like, and discover things like rain and walking.

Eventually the light from our torches began waking the hens, and we had to leave as hundreds of them began calling out in the darkness. It took days to get the stink of chicken shit out of my hair.